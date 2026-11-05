UPDATE: Rice Lake man involved in crash ID’d

UPDATE: The Rice Lake man who was driving the straight truck has been identified as Andrew J. Cimfl. The driver of the Chrysler has been identified as Jason G. Roberts.

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A Rice Lake man suffered injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in Burnett County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:57 a.m. on Highway 70 at Narrows Drive near Siren.

Preliminary evidence from the crash scene indicates that a Chrysler Town & Country, driven by a 58-year-old man from Hertel, was westbound on Highway 70. The Chrysler was passing another westbound vehicle when it collided with an eastbound straight truck, driven by a 41-year-old man from Rice Lake.

The van came to rest in the roadway, while the straight truck traveled into the south ditch. The driver of the straight truck, who was wearing his seat belt, was medically transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Burnett Medical Center in Grantsburg. The driver of the van, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The men’s names are being withheld pending notification of family.

Enforcement action is pending the outcome of the Wisconsin State Patrol’s crash investigation. Alcohol use was not indicated.

Assisting agencies included Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, Webster Fire Department, Webster First Responders, Siren Police Department, Hertel First Responders and North Memorial Health Ambulance.