Volleyball: Rice Lake’s Schmidt, Doebereiner earn all-conference honors

Rice Lake seniors Addison Schmidt and Abby Doebereiner received all-conference honors from the Big Rivers following the volleyball season.

Schmidt was named to the seven-member first team, while Doebereiner received an honorable mention.

It’s the third straight season that Schmidt earned all-conference accolades. She was a second team selection as both a sophomore and junior.

Schmidt led the Big Rivers with 409 kills and 4.4 kills per set, according to MaxPreps. Her .345 hitting percentage was third, and she also had a conference-leading 116 total blocks. Schmidt also ranked 11th with 50 serving aces and 15th in the conference with 201 digs.

Doebereiner led the Big Rivers with 866 assists this season, an average of 8.9 per set played. Her 44 total blocks were 13th and her 180 digs were 19th. Doebereiner also added 29 kills and 21 aces this season.

With 1,271 kills in her career, Schmidt ranks first in Rice Lake program history, and her 396 career blocks are also first. Schmidt is comitted to play both volleyball and basketball as UW-Green Bay.

Doebereiner totaled 1890 career assists in three seasons of varsity, which ranks second in Rice Lake history.

River Falls’ Amelie Pankonin repeated as the Big Rivers Player of the Year after she was second in kills and fifth in digs.

All-Conference

First team: Barrett Boisvert, sr., Chippewa Falls; Della Dreher, sr., Hudson; Brooke Dusek, sr., River Falls; Maddie Komro, jr., New Richmond; Aspen Mullally, jr., Hudson; Amelie Pankonin, sr., River Falls; Addison Schmidt, sr., Rice Lake.

Second team: Andi Burns, sr., Hudson; Charlie Cegielski, sr., River Falls; Marlee Ferguson, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Addi McCarthy, sr., Hudson; Aleah Rodriguez, sr., New Richmond; Ilah Sinz, soph., Chippewa Falls; Reagan Skifter, jr., River Falls.

Honorable mention: Libby Bartz, jr., Hudson; Abby Doebereiner, sr., Rice Lake; Brielle Dusek, fr., River Falls; Karlie Heinbuch, jr., New Richmond; Jade Raedel, soph., Chippewa Falls; Addison Schroeder, soph., Eau Claire Memorial; MaKenna Wood, jr., Chippewa Falls.

Player of the Year: Amelie Pankonin, River Falls.