Wrong-way vehicle head-on crash kills 2 in Douglas County

Two people died as a result of a crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 at mile marker 191 near Minong.

Preliminary evidence from the crash scene indicates that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. The drivers, who were the sole occupants of the vehicles, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The State Patrol did not release identifications.

The northbound lanes of Highway 53 remained closed for approximately three hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting agencies included the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon EMS, Wascott Fire and EMS, and Minong Fire.