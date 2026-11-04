TrueWellness joins Chamber, cuts ribbon

TrueWellness, a nonprofit serving as a community health advocate across 15 counties in northwest Wisconsin, joined the Rice Lake Chamber with representatives taking part in an official ribbon-cutting with Chamber Ambassadors on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The nonprofit’s focus is on preventative lifestyle medicine and environment-driven health solutions that address the root causes of chronic disease. By bridging together community leaders, schools and local organizations, TrueWellness is working to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Natasha Ward is executive director, and Lori Zahrbock is director of community programming. Others involved are Kayla Derousseau as project manager and Sam Minch as community organizational wellbeing lead.

Ward, who has an office in Eau Claire, said the nonprofit’s mission is to build health and wellness into the flow of community life. It uses evidence-based initiatives, like the Blue Zones framework, to create healthy living environments.

Ward said TrueWellness joined the Rice Lake Chamber because it wants to be connected to the community.

She said the nonprofit is currently in the formation phase of visioning and building a community plan. The community to encouraged to follow TrueWellness on Facebook or visit its website TrueWellness.org to stay informed on its progress.