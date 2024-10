God's Corner: Believe in miracles

Do you believe miracles can happen in this day and age? The Bible speaks of miracles, signs and wonders in both the Old and New Testaments. It is difficult for some to accept that miracles continue to occur all over the world. The media may not cover it or if it does they come up with a “reasonable” explanation for it. The truth is, Jesus endowed his disciples with the ability to perform miracles and sent them out among the people.

Jesus called his twelve disciples to him and gave them authority to drive out impure spirits and to heal every disease and sickness. Matthew 10:1 (NIV)

This ability did not die with the disciples, my sisters and I witnessed this when we attended a three-day revival at the Nations Glory Barn in Waldorf, Minnesota, in July of this year. Nathan French was the guest speaker, he is a prophet and an anointed healer. According to his ministry’s website, “he has the heart and passion to bring the movement of the Holy Spirit wherever he goes” and he certainly brought it with him to the Glory Barn. Jesus performed many healings through him during the three days, but there is one that sticks out in my mind.

Nathan called on those with one leg shorter than the other to come forward, Jesus wanted to heal them. It was difficult to see through the crowd, so my sister went on the Nations Glory Barn Facebook page where they were live streaming the event. There was a lady who had a hip replaced and she was sitting in the chair with her legs stretched out and we could clearly see that one was shorter than the other. Nathan began to pray and we saw her shorter leg grow out to match the length of the other one! She stood but looked confused until she realized she still had the lift in her shoe. Once she took that out, she declared that she was no longer crooked. I was able to speak to her a bit later and she said she actually felt it grow out. She still couldn’t get over the fact that she could stand up straight. Hallelujah!

There were many more testimonies of healings during the event. If you find this hard to believe, go to their Facebook page and see for yourself. Don’t doubt the power of our God, have faith and believe all things are possible.

He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.” Mark 5:34 (NIV)

This is what the Lord says: “Stop at the crossroads and look around. Ask for the old, godly way, and take it. Travel its path, and you will find rest for your souls.” Jeremiah 6:16 (NLT)