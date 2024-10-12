'Proud to be home': Rice Lake welcomes home Kenny Bednarek

Rain didn't dampen the spirits of those in Rice Lake celebrating Kenny Bednarek Day on Saturday as the community came together to welcome home their Olympic medalist.

Bednarek entered the gymnasium at Rice Lake High School to a packed crowd cheering on the Tokyo and Paris Olympic silver medalist in the 200 meters. He was wearing his official Team USA closing ceremony outfit, along with two Olympics silver medals and one World Championships silver medal.

"Today is a very special day, and I’m honored to have this day proclaimed as Kenny Bednarek Day," the 2018 Rice Lake High School graduate said. "When I was here at Rice Lake Middle School and Rice Lake High School I’d never thought of this as a possibility, but with all the hard work I’ve put in, we were able to get this done."

Bednarek thanked his hometown fans for their continued support as he travels the world and competes on the biggest stages in sports.

"Every time I’m overseas for the Olympics, the World Championships or any other race, I see what you guys are doing," Bednarek told those in attendance. "All the support, the community coming together to cheer me on — that doesn’t go unnoticed."

He then answered questions such as why Rice Lake is special to him, the different experiences between the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, what does training and nutrition look like for an Olympic athlete and what he's most proud of.

"Some people would think it's all the medals, but I'm most proud of the journey to where I am today," Bednarek said. "From adoption, from being in a small town of Rice Lake, growing up, going to junior college, the route I took to get to the Olympics and to medal, it's a road not a lot of people take and succeed."

Bednarek also spoke on the most influential people in his life and gave advice to the kids such as hard work, being disciplined, staying true to yourself, being humble, being kind to others and listening to your parents. School District Administrator Randy Drost, who led the question-and-answer session, then thanked Bednarek for being a great representative for Rice Lake.

"All of us have so much respect for who you are," Drost said, "how you conduct yourself as a high-level athlete on and off track, how you conduct yourself as a human being, how you treat others, and not only how you represented Rice Lake and northwestern Wisconsin, but how you represented the United States of America."

Football coach Dan Hill shared a few stories of Bednarek's time on the high school team, how Bednarek easily outran the varsity players in 40-yard dashes as a freshman, and by the end the season how he saw a very determined athlete.

"It was clear to me whatever path he was going down, he was in it to win it," Hill said.

To conclude the presentation, Rice Lake Mayor Harlan Dodge proclaimed it Kenny Bednarek Day.

"I, Harlan Dodge, mayor of Rice Lake, do here by congratulate Kenny Bednarek on his accomplishments, including the Tokyo 2020 200-meter and Paris 2024 200-meter Olympics silver medals, signed this twelfth day of October, 2024."

A long line then formed to receive autographs and Kung Fu Kenny headbands. Bednarek stayed well beyond the previously scheduled time to continue meeting fans in a show of appreciation for the support he's received.

"To be able to have the whole community come and support me, support my career from day one — it means a lot,' Bednarek told media on Friday. "To be at the Olympics and represent Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and represent all the cheeseheads, it’s a dream come true."

With a break in the action on Pug Lund Field at halftime of the soccer game on Saturday afternoon, kids gathered on the track with the Olympian. Bednarek went through a few of his warm-up routines and then they all ran a lap around the track. Despite losing his shoe during the run, Bednarek made sure to finish first after having given the kids a big head start. He then also ran a 100-meter race against the kids.

It was a busy week for Bednarek in his return to Rice Lake. Thursday he attended a Leaders of Character banquet for the Chippewa Valley Council of Scouting America held in Rice Lake, and Friday he was at Rice Lake High School where he signed a graphic of himself located in the weight room. A new mural of state championship teams for Rice Lake, along with graphics of professional athletes Henry Ellenson and Bednarek, was designed by Dave Johnson and added to the weight room this past summer.

"I hope it inspires them that Kenny Bednarek was here, he showed it can be done, so I can do it too," Bednarek told media Friday. "If I can inspire them by having my photo here, knowing I was in the hallways that they are in, if that can help them a little bit, that’s enough for me."

Following the wall signing he was at a pep rally with high school students and staff. He was introduced with the lights off in the gym but cell phone flashlights illuminated the bleachers and cheers and music filled the air. Bednarek was then emotional saying being back in Rice Lake brings back a lot of memories.

"I’m proud to be a Rice Lake Warrior," Bednarek said, "and I’m proud to be home."