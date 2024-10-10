Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rice Lake Chronotype

    Tennis: Rice Lake has 2 flights finish as sectional runners-up

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILqrW_0w1mW4h600

    At Wednesday's Division 2 girls tennis sectional tournament in Minocqua, Rice Lake had two of its four flights reach the sectional championship match but were unable to guarantee a spot at the state tournament with a win.

    The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and doubles, along with the sectional champions at No. 2 singles and doubles, qualifies for state. Up to eight special qualifiers from the four sectionals are also in the state tournament field. The state individual championships are Oct. 17-19 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

    Karlee Seifert nearly punched her ticket to state at No. 2 singles for Rice Lake but came up short in a tight match for the sectional championship with Baldwin-Woodville's Charlee Sorenson. The first set went to a tiebreaker as Sorensen prevailed 7-6 (3), and in the second set it was the Blackhawk senior winning 6-3. Seifert had won her opening match of the day in the semifinals. It was a three-set battle with Lakeland's Norah Strassburg. The Rice Lake junior took the first set 6-2, but she dropped the second 0-6 to Strassburg. Playing a 10-point tiebreaker it took an extra point to win as Seifert advanced 11-9. Seifert has a record of 10-8 on the season.

    Julia Thompson also reached the sectional championship match at No. 4 singles. She took down Lakeland's Ellie Baker 7-6 (3), 6-2. The Warrior senior came up short 3-6, 3-6 to Wausau Newman's Brecklyn Linder. Thompson concludes the season at 7-13.

    At No. 1 singles, Verca Skorpikova was defeated 3-7 (3), 1-6 against Lakeland's Sarah Barton, who went on to win the sectional. Skorpikova has a record of 4-4 on the season in singles play and is 5-5 overall.

    Hannah Yeager and Paisley Alton at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors dropped their first match 0-1, 1-6 to Stevens Point Pacelli's team of Natalie Cooper and Lauren Loesl, the eventual sectional runner-up. Seniors Yeager and Alton are 3-12 as doubles partners this year.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Down on the Farm: Honoring Lena
    Rice Lake Chronotype14 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Back Home: Last-minute summer projects
    Rice Lake Chronotype6 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Overwintering Outdoor Plants: A Guide to Protecting and Thriving Indoors
    Sow Many Plants2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy