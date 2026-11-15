Rialto neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from plants to pets and more. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Free male kitten, about 3 months old

Condition: Not spayed, needs a new home immediately

Location: Las Colinas, Rialto, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is looking to re-home a 3‑month‑old male kitten. The kitten is not spayed yet, so the new owner will need to handle that. If you or someone you know can give him a safe, loving home, this could be a great match.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted bicycles and bike parts

Includes: Frames, wheels, and various accessories

Location: East Cactus, Rialto, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor has a collection of bicycles and parts up for grabs. You’ll find frames, wheels, and accessories, which could be useful if you fix bikes, need spare parts, or want a project bike.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rooted aloe vera plant cuttings

Condition: Healthy, rooted cuttings in large, medium, and small sizes

Pickup: Porch pickup, take as many as you want

Location: El Rancho Verde, Rialto, CA – near 19458 Lupin Ave

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering healthy aloe vera cuttings for free. These are rooted and ready to plant. Perfect for adding to your garden or keeping in pots at home. It’s porch pickup, and you can take as many as you want while supplies last.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Rialto tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.