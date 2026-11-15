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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rialto Right Now
Rialto neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from plants to pets and more. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.
Free Male Kitten
Item: Free male kitten, about 3 months old
Condition: Not spayed, needs a new home immediately
Location: Las Colinas, Rialto, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is looking to re-home a 3‑month‑old male kitten. The kitten is not spayed yet, so the new owner will need to handle that. If you or someone you know can give him a safe, loving home, this could be a great match.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Bicycles and Parts
Item: Assorted bicycles and bike parts
Includes: Frames, wheels, and various accessories
Location: East Cactus, Rialto, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor has a collection of bicycles and parts up for grabs. You’ll find frames, wheels, and accessories, which could be useful if you fix bikes, need spare parts, or want a project bike.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Aloe Vera Plants
Item: Rooted aloe vera plant cuttings
Condition: Healthy, rooted cuttings in large, medium, and small sizes
Pickup: Porch pickup, take as many as you want
Location: El Rancho Verde, Rialto, CA – near 19458 Lupin Ave
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is offering healthy aloe vera cuttings for free. These are rooted and ready to plant. Perfect for adding to your garden or keeping in pots at home. It’s porch pickup, and you can take as many as you want while supplies last.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Rialto tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.