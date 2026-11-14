Rialto has a steady flow of retail openings right now, with options for both steady store work and flexible, on-the-road hours. If you like helping customers or working independently, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Rialto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40 per hour

Front-of-store role where you greet shoppers, run the register, keep the store clean, and help stock and organize merchandise. Good fit if you enjoy a busy pace, being on your feet, and want a large, well-known retailer on your resume.

Employer: RDSolutions / RetailData

Location: Rialto, CA (local stores in your area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Productivity-based (with a guaranteed minimum; exact rate not listed)

Flexible, mostly solo work visiting stores to scan prices, promos, and displays using a company app. Great if you want to set your own schedule, earn more as you get faster, and get paid drive time and mileage.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.