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Rialto
🚌 Rialto, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local CDL Openings
13 days ago
Rialto is busy with freight right now, and local companies need solid CDL drivers. If you want steady miles and strong weekly pay, these three openings are worth a look.
CDL A Driver – Nights – $35/hr (Intermodal, Home Daily)
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Rialto, CA (intermodal operation based out of Compton)
- Pay: $34–$35/hour, $1,300+ weekly, weekly direct deposit
- Type: Full-time, day and night shifts, home daily
- Highlights: No-touch intermodal rail freight, Monday–Friday schedule, consistent year-round work, benefits (medical, dental, vision, IRA, PTO, paid holidays). Requires Class A CDL, rail experience, and 12+ months recent Class A driving.
Class A Truck Driver – Local & OTR, High Weekly Pay
- Employer: Class One Transport
- Location: Rialto, CA
- Pay: $2,600–$3,200 per week
- Type: Other (mix of local delivery and OTR routes)
- Highlights: Move general freight with a tractor–trailer, using GPS and set routes. Must have Class A CDL (manual), 3+ years Class A experience, and a clean driving record. Text the hiring manager directly at 209-604-2779 to set up a quick 15-minute phone interview.
Local Truck Driving Opportunity – CDL A, Home Daily
- Employer: GAATCO
- Location: Rialto, CA
- Pay: Avg. $1,404/week (up to $1,992/week)
- Average annual: $73,056
- Top annual: $103,607
- Type: Full-time, local, home daily
- Highlights: No-touch freight, about 1,400 miles/week, runs across Southern CA with some loads to Las Vegas. Offering a $1,000 holiday start bonus. Requires CDL A, 3+ months experience, clean MVR, and ability to pass a hair follicle drug test.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or call/text today while the routes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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