Rialto is busy with freight right now, and local companies need solid CDL drivers. If you want steady miles and strong weekly pay, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Rialto, CA (intermodal operation based out of Compton)

(intermodal operation based out of Compton) Pay: $34–$35/hour, $1,300+ weekly , weekly direct deposit

, weekly direct deposit Type: Full-time , day and night shifts, home daily

, day and night shifts, Highlights: No-touch intermodal rail freight, Monday–Friday schedule, consistent year-round work, benefits (medical, dental, vision, IRA, PTO, paid holidays). Requires Class A CDL, rail experience, and 12+ months recent Class A driving.

Employer: Class One Transport

Location: Rialto, CA

Pay: $2,600–$3,200 per week

Type: Other (mix of local delivery and OTR routes)

Other (mix of routes) Highlights: Move general freight with a tractor–trailer, using GPS and set routes. Must have Class A CDL (manual), 3+ years Class A experience, and a clean driving record. Text the hiring manager directly at 209-604-2779 to set up a quick 15-minute phone interview.

Employer: GAATCO

Location: Rialto, CA

Pay: Avg. $1,404/week (up to $1,992/week) Average annual: $73,056 Top annual: $103,607

Type: Full-time, local , home daily

, Highlights: No-touch freight, about 1,400 miles/week, runs across Southern CA with some loads to Las Vegas. Offering a $1,000 holiday start bonus. Requires CDL A, 3+ months experience, clean MVR, and ability to pass a hair follicle drug test.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or call/text today while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.