🛒 Rialto Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles Hiring

Rialto’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these customer-facing jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Rialto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.90 – $20.50 per hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help customers find what they need. Good fit if you’re friendly, can work flexible hours (evenings/weekends), and want steady retail experience with a big national pharmacy.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Rialto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, help run daily store operations, and make sure customers get the right auto parts and advice. Great if you have leadership experience, basic car parts knowledge, and like a fast-paced, hands-on retail setting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Rialto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same role as above, posted on Indeed, but this listing highlights benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, store discounts, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement. Worth clicking if you want more detail on perks and company culture.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.