🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Rialto, CA

Rialto has some solid front-line retail roles right now, with national brands hiring and offering room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Rialto, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Help customers find the right car parts, use basic diagnostic tools, and keep the store stocked and organized. Perks include: medical, dental, vision (even for part-time), 401(k) with company match, store discounts, and clear paths to grow your career in the auto industry.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Rialto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love hair, makeup, and helping people feel good. You’ll guide customers on hair color, skin care, and nails, set up displays, and promote the loyalty program. Expect strong product discounts, free samples, and training, plus potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off depending on hours.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1862

Location: 1366 S Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17 – $30 per hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Work mid or closing shifts stocking food and household items, building displays, and helping customers find what they need. Walmart offers health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and 100% paid education programs through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.