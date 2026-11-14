📅 Create your own seascape glass art at Ocean House in Watch Hill, RI on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

Glass artist Catherine Gibson from Mystic, CT will lead a hands-on workshop where you’ll play with color, texture, light, and layering to design your own glass artwork.

Each participant gets a 4" x 5" System 96 double-thick glass canvas and works on illuminated light boxes so you can see your design glow as you build it. Wine and cheese are included.

The workshop takes place at Ocean House, 1 Bluff Avenue, Watch Hill, RI 02891. For details or to reserve a spot, call (401) 584-7000.