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Travel
📅 Philly Magazine features Rhode Island trip ideas and deals
11 days ago
📢 Philly Magazine spotlights fun Rhode Island getaways
Philly Magazine recently featured Rhode Island as a great place to visit, calling out some of the hot spots people can enjoy across the state.
The post from Visit Rhode Island points readers to:
- A Philly Magazine article with ideas for things to do
- The official Rhode Island Travel Guide
- Travel tools to help plan a trip
- Current special offers with savings and extra perks
- An option to get news from Visit Rhode Island by email
If you’re thinking about a Rhode Island trip, you can use these tools and offers to plan your visit and possibly save some money on your stay.
More Info: Exciting Finds Across The State
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.