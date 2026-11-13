📢 Philly Magazine spotlights fun Rhode Island getaways

Philly Magazine recently featured Rhode Island as a great place to visit, calling out some of the hot spots people can enjoy across the state.

The post from Visit Rhode Island points readers to:

A Philly Magazine article with ideas for things to do

with ideas for things to do The official Rhode Island Travel Guide

Travel tools to help plan a trip

to help plan a trip Current special offers with savings and extra perks

with savings and extra perks An option to get news from Visit Rhode Island by email

If you’re thinking about a Rhode Island trip, you can use these tools and offers to plan your visit and possibly save some money on your stay.