📅 Holiday wreath workshops at Mapleville Farm

Get into the holiday spirit with a wreath-making workshop at Mapleville Farm, 544 Victory Highway, Mapleville, RI 02839.

Workshops run on:

Nov 14 at 4:30 pm

Nov 15 at 3:30 pm

Nov 17 at 7:00 pm

Nov 19 at 4:30 pm

Nov 21 at 12:30 pm or 4:00 pm

Nov 22 at 3:30 pm

You’ll work with their florist in the greenhouse, using a wire frame and fresh greenery to build your own wreath, then decorate it with provided materials. All tools, materials, hot cocoa, and light refreshments are included.

Tickets cost $75.00. Buy in person with cash or check during normal hours, or online (online purchases add a $3.22 per-ticket fee). This event is non-refundable, but if you can’t make it, the florist will create a wreath for you to pick up.

Questions? Call (401) 568-0544.