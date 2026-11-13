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📅 Kids 8+ try Makey Makey invention kits at the library
3 days ago
📅 Hands-on Makey Makey fun for kids 8+
Learn what a Makey Makey is and try it out in this in-person library program. Makey Makey is an invention kit that lets you turn everyday objects into computer keys.
Kids will:
- Learn how Makey Makey works
- Try projects using common objects
- Make bananas into bongos and play a tune on a “veggie piano”
- Put together their own simple invention
This program is for ages 8 and up. Parents must attend with children under 12.
Registration is required to attend.
More Info: INTRODUCING… MAKEY MAKEY! - Events...
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