📅 Hands-on Makey Makey fun for kids 8+

Learn what a Makey Makey is and try it out in this in-person library program. Makey Makey is an invention kit that lets you turn everyday objects into computer keys.

Kids will:

Learn how Makey Makey works

Try projects using common objects

Make bananas into bongos and play a tune on a “veggie piano”

and play a tune on a Put together their own simple invention

This program is for ages 8 and up. Parents must attend with children under 12.

Registration is required to attend.