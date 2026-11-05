📅 Drop-in Dinovember dino craft for kids and families

📅 Dino craft night for kids and families

Bring the kids for a fun Drop-in Dinovember Craft session!

Children of all ages and their families are invited to stop by the Youth Department Program Room on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:00–7:00pm (Eastern Time).

This is an in-person, drop-in style event, so you can come anytime during the hour to make a dinosaur-themed craft together. The event is for all children and their caregivers and is organized by the library’s Youth Department.

No extra steps are listed, so just show up and enjoy some dino crafting time.