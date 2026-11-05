🚧 Nov 9–14: Road work, parking limits on Wood Street

🚧 Road work on Wood Street Nov 9–14

Road work is scheduled on Wood Street between Bay View Avenue and Bradford Street starting at 7 am on Monday, November 9, 2026, and continuing through Saturday, November 14.

During this time:

Parking will be restricted on both sides of Wood Street (watch for posted signs).

(watch for posted signs). Roadblocks and detours will be put in place as needed.

will be put in place as needed. Delays are likely, especially around Wood Street and Unity Park, which are inside the project area.

If you usually drive or park on Wood Street, plan extra travel time, consider another route, and follow all posted parking and detour signs to avoid tickets and delays.