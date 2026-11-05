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📅 Pajama Storytime for ages 2–6 at Weaver Library
3 days ago
📅 Cozy pajama storytime for little ones
Bring the kids to Weaver Library - Program Room for a sweet, relaxing evening.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:30–7:00 PM (ET), the library is hosting Pajama Storytime for families with children ages 2–6.
Kids can come in their PJs and bring whatever makes them feel cozy, like a blanket or stuffed toy. You’ll enjoy stories, songs, and even a cocoa and tea bar.
This is an in-person event at Weaver Library and is geared toward young children and their caregivers.
More Info: Pajama Storytime - Events and Meet...
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