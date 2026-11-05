📅 Pajama Storytime for ages 2–6 at Weaver Library

📅 Cozy pajama storytime for little ones

Bring the kids to Weaver Library - Program Room for a sweet, relaxing evening.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:30–7:00 PM (ET), the library is hosting Pajama Storytime for families with children ages 2–6.

Kids can come in their PJs and bring whatever makes them feel cozy, like a blanket or stuffed toy. You’ll enjoy stories, songs, and even a cocoa and tea bar.

This is an in-person event at Weaver Library and is geared toward young children and their caregivers.