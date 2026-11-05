I-195 to close overnight Friday to demolish East Providence bridge

Traffic on I-195 West at Exit 2B in East Providence is shown on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 3:53 p.m. (Photo via Rhode Island Department of Transportation Camera)

Despite heavy rain in the weather forecast, a stretch of Interstate 195 in East Providence is scheduled to close in both directions overnight Friday as crews demolish the Potter Street Bridge.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans to close I-195 near the Taunton Avenue exit at 10 p.m. Friday, with all lanes expected to reopen by noon Saturday. The demolition is part of the state’s ongoing Washington Bridge rebuild project, which is expected to be complete by November 2028.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, RIDOT plans to rebuild the Potter Street Bridge to accommodate a wider highway corridor and additional travel lanes on I-195 West.

The closure will require I-195 East traffic to detour at Exit 1D, Warren Avenue, and follow Warren Avenue for 1 mile to the on-ramp to return to I-195 East. Traffic on I-195 West will detour at Exit 2, Broadway, to Warren Avenue for approximately ¾ of a mile to the on-ramp toward I-195 West, which is being temporarily opened to be used for this detour.

Interim Department of Transportation Director Robert Rocchio said the lowest traffic volume of the week occurs during the closure hours and expressed hope that the public has more flexibility to avoid traveling in the area.

“We’re counting on at least 30% of the traffic that typically drives over 195 at this location to divert,” Rocchio said at a noon press conference Friday at the department’s headquarters. “If they don’t, it’s going to be significant congestion so we need the public’s help. We apologize for any convenience this causes you.”

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said 30 extra police and traffic control personnel will be working along Warren Avenue corridor to keep traffic from side roads from interfering with traffic. An extra rescue will be on service during the closure hours as well, DaSilva said.

The mayor called the work a “necessary inconvenience” but said local businesses along Warren Avenue may benefit from the increased traffic flowing by.

“Communication has been very good. DOT went out there and leafletted the whole area, neighborhoods, homes, businesses,” DaSilva said.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Rhode Island from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Approximately 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across the region, with a low risk of isolated areas receiving 5 to 6 inches.

Excessive runoff could cause flooding in rivers, streams and other low-lying areas, particularly in urban areas where storm drains and ditches may become clogged with leaf debris.

RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin wrote in an email Thursday the department is still moving forward with the demolition.

“Typically, heavy rain does not affect demolition activities,” St. Martin wrote.

DaSilva said the rain will help minimize noise and dust from the demolition work.

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