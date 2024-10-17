Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Rhode Island Current

    Following the money on Question 1

    By JH Snider,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvgXm_0wAM2GV200

    Rhode Island Constitutional Convention Delegate and Secretary James Langevin, right foreground, takes the microphone to address the convention during a session on June 11, 1986. The last time Rhode Island had a constitutional convention was 1986. (Still from Rhode Island Archives)

    Who are the major funders of state constitutional convention referendums? The leaders of Rhode Island’s coalition opposing a convention, RI Citizens for Responsible Government , report that “wealthy special interests,” including “out-of-state” and “dark money” interests, support convention referendums. However, the evidence shows the opposite.

    Rhode Island’s “no” coalition does make some valid general observations about funding for ballot measures:

    1) The wealthy can spend unlimited amounts of money on referendums (but they have been allowed to since 1978, not 2010, as the “no” coalition claims.)

    2) Large amounts of money have been spent trying to influence referendums.

    3) Money can influence referendum results.

    But when the coalition compares “no” and “yes” campaigns, it gets its facts backward.

    “No” campaigns far outspend “yes” campaigns. In fact, “no” campaigns are backed by the most powerful special interest groups in each state. And “no” campaigns are also backed by out-of-state interests — mostly national organizations supporting their state affiliates.

    Consider Alaska in 2022 , the last election cycle with a convention referendum.

    The “no” side raised $4.8 million, the “yes” side $61,600, for a 78:1 advantage for the “yes” side. Since political science demonstrates that a ballot measure campaign dollar spent defending the status quo is much more effective than one spent proposing change, the 78:1 nominal advantage greatly underestimates the effective advantage.

    On a per capita basis, the “no” campaign was the most expensive “no” campaign among all the 140 ballot measures across the U.S. On a per capita basis, it also had the largest amount of out-of-state and dark money.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZVLd_0wAM2GV200
    What Question 1 will look like on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot. (Rhode Island Secretary of State Voter Guide)

    The combined out-of-state and dark money represented 67.4% of the total “no” spending and all came from the D.C.-based Sixteen Thirty Fund , which is run by a former National Education Association political operative . The in-state money predominantly came from local unions, especially unions representing government employees. For the “yes” campaign, the money predominantly came from individuals, with the largest “yes” contribution ($10,000) only 0.002 times the size of the largest “no” contribution ($3.2 million).

    Stop using history to shoot down a constitutional convention

    In Rhode Island in 2014, the last time the convention referendum was on the ballot, the “no” side contributed $151,800 and the “yes” side $41,500, a 3.7 advantage. As in Alaska, the predominant “no” funders and organizers were unions and the predominant “yes” funders were individuals. Rhode Island hasn’t had an Alaska-style dark money problem; it has primarily had a disclosure enforcement problem — a campaign finance system that favors the wealthy and powerful over everyone else who, for example, cannot afford the high legal costs required to enforce the law.

    As of Oct. 16, 2024, the “no” coalition had raised $119,700 for campaign advertising, including $15,000 from the out-of-state National Education Association, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Rhode Island Board of Elections. No “yes” campaign currently exists.

    A major difference between the “no” and “yes” sides concerns the leadup to a referendum when polls indicate the “yes” side might win. Here the “no” side seems to be able to spend whatever it takes to secure a win whereas the “yes” side cannot. This may be because unions, such as the National Education Association, keep a large fund to provide its local affiliates with support in such a situation.

    “No” campaigns far outspend “yes” campaigns. In fact, “no’ campaigns are backed by the most powerful special interest groups in each state.

    What explains the imbalance in campaign finance between the “yes” and “no” campaigns? One explanation involves the democratic function of the convention process, which, like the ballot initiative (which Rhode Island lacks), is to bypass the legislature’s monopoly gatekeeping power. This makes not only legislatures but the special interest groups that excel at influencing legislatures into the natural enemies of the convention process. A second explanation is that improving government infrastructure — the core function of the convention process — is a quintessentially public good, so suffers from severe collective action problems. An analogy is the different collective action problems faced by producers (e.g., airlines) vs. consumers (e.g., passengers); the former are well organized and funded, the latter not so. Similarly, “no” sides are better funded and organized than “yes” sides.

    From the late 19 th to early 20 th centuries, big business primarily organized “no” campaigns. Beginning in the late 20 th century, it became big labor. Big business still plays a major role opposing conventions in Republican states; much less so in Democratic ones such as Rhode Island.

    To really understand who would benefit from a convention, look no farther than who funds and orchestrates ‘no” campaigns. Claims inconsistent with this funding data are Machiavellian politics. After the 2004 referendum, the Providence Journal’s editorial page editor Edward Achorn convincingly argued the “no” campaign not only successfully hid its funding but did so because timely revealing it could have caused it to lose the c l ose election . His insights are as relevant today as they were then.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Michael Dimeo
    2d ago
    some politicians will use any excuse to say it's not them that create the atmosphere of true greed
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The mosquito-borne virus ‘triple E’ continues its spread, worrying state health officials
    Rhode Island Current1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy