Rhinelander has a small but mighty engineering scene right now, especially around public health and water projects. If you’re into infrastructure, there are several federal roles here focused on real impact, not just desk work.

Employer: Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC)

Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC) Location: Rhinelander, WI

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay varies by duty location)

Great fit if you’re just starting out or recently finished an ABET engineering degree. You’ll help plan, design, and oversee construction of water, wastewater, and solid waste facilities for American Indian communities, with field visits plus office design work. Role is eligible for IHS Student Loan Repayment (separate competitive process) and has promotion potential to GS-09.

Employer: Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC)

Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC) Location: Rhinelander, WI

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay varies by duty location)

Best for engineers with at least 1 year of professional experience or graduate-level engineering education. You’ll design new facilities or upgrades, review specs and budgets, and help resolve construction and contract issues on water and wastewater projects. Also eligible for IHS Student Loan Repayment, with GS-09 promotion potential and a strong federal benefits package.

Employer: Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC)

Indian Health Service – Sanitation Facilities Construction (SFC) Location: Rhinelander, WI

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay varies by duty location)

Geared toward candidates with engineering education plus either specialized experience or Superior Academic Achievement. You’ll spend time visiting construction sites, preparing engineering reports, and making sure standards and procedures are followed on sanitation projects. This role is also loan-repayment eligible and offers GS-09 promotion potential.

Employer: Indian Health Service – Division of Sanitation Facilities Construction

Indian Health Service – Division of Sanitation Facilities Construction Location: Rhinelander, WI

Type: Part-time, Term (2 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay varies by duty location)

Hands-on role for someone with surveying, drafting, and construction inspection experience (GS-08 level). You’ll run survey equipment, take field notes, inspect construction, and help ensure safety and environmental rules are followed on water projects. Good option if you want field work and a part-time federal role with potential to convert to permanent.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full federal posting, and get your resume updated before they close.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.