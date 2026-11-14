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🐱 Sweet Rhinelander Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Rhinelander has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at Oneida County Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, now is a wonderful time to visit.
Eric
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 362-5992
Eric is a tiny orange boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling, so be ready for toys, climbing, and cuddles.
👉 Meet Eric and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 362-5992
Kyle is another adorable orange kitten hoping for a forever family. Like most young kittens, he’ll need patient guidance as he learns good litter box manners and house rules.
👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheila
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 362-5992
Sheila is a young, mostly white cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. She may be a great match if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown up.
👉 Meet Sheila and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 362-5992
Stan is a young orange boy who will thrive with a family ready for kitten antics and lots of play. Consider adopting him with another kitten so they can grow up together.
👉 Meet Stan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kenny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society
- Phone: (715) 362-5992
Kenny is another sweet orange kitten waiting for a safe, loving home. He’ll need regular vet care, good food, and plenty of social time as he grows.
👉 Meet Kenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Oneida County Humane Society at (715) 362-5992 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.