Rhinelander has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at Oneida County Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, now is a wonderful time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 362-5992

Eric is a tiny orange boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling, so be ready for toys, climbing, and cuddles.

👉 Meet Eric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 362-5992

Kyle is another adorable orange kitten hoping for a forever family. Like most young kittens, he’ll need patient guidance as he learns good litter box manners and house rules.

👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 362-5992

Sheila is a young, mostly white cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. She may be a great match if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown up.

👉 Meet Sheila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 362-5992

Stan is a young orange boy who will thrive with a family ready for kitten antics and lots of play. Consider adopting him with another kitten so they can grow up together.

👉 Meet Stan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: Oneida County Humane Society

Phone: (715) 362-5992

Kenny is another sweet orange kitten waiting for a safe, loving home. He’ll need regular vet care, good food, and plenty of social time as he grows.

👉 Meet Kenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Oneida County Humane Society at (715) 362-5992 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.