🏥 Multiple Rhinebeck Healthcare Roles, Up to $265/hr+ Available

Rhinebeck’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with leadership, clinical, and mental health roles all hiring. If you’ve been thinking about a move to the Hudson Valley, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: TeamHealth

TeamHealth Location: Rhinebeck, NY (Northern Dutchess Hospital)

(Northern Dutchess Hospital) Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Estimated pay: $245–$265 per hour

Leadership role in a busy community emergency department, with a mix of clinical shifts and protected admin time. You’ll help guide quality, operations, and physician mentoring, with strong specialty support, sign-on bonus, and professional liability insurance with tail coverage included.

Employer: Nuvance Health Med Practice PC (in partnership with Northwell Health )

(in partnership with ) Location: Rhinebeck, NY (primary office at Northern Dutchess Hospital; secondary office in Kingston, NY)

(primary office at Northern Dutchess Hospital; secondary office in Kingston, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105K–$150K (commensurate with experience)

Join a well-established OB/GYN and midwifery group with a strong regional reputation. You’ll practice in a small-town setting with deliveries at the Neugarten Family Birth Center, known for its single-room, holistic, family-centered birth experience.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

Location: Rhinebeck, NY (long-term care and rehab centers)

(long-term care and rehab centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual and group therapy for older adults in long-term care and rehab settings, focusing on depression, anxiety, cognitive issues, and behavior support. Role includes AI scribe support for notes, 401k match, health/dental/vision, malpractice, PTO, and a collaborative, interdisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and contact info, and many are open to talking about fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.