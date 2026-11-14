Reynoldsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to hands-on caregiving. Here are several local roles where you can help patients close to home.

Employer: Trinity Health (Mount Carmel)

Trinity Health (Mount Carmel) Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Outpatient internal medicine/primary care role seeing adults 18+. Offers competitive pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, retirement match, generous PTO, CME stipend, tuition reimbursement, and relocation assistance. Ideal if you’re an experienced APRN looking for a busy clinic setting with strong benefits.

Employer: Nothing change

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon & Tue 11:00 pm–6:30 am (starts Jan 2027); Sat 7:00 pm–7:00 am

Mon & Tue (starts Jan 2027); Pay: From $18.00/hour

Hands-on caregiving role supporting individuals with disabilities, seniors, or those in assisted living. You’ll help with daily living tasks, vital signs, mobility, and meal prep while building real one-on-one relationships.

Employer: Inn at Summit Trail

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Other (onsite caregiving role)

Other (onsite caregiving role) Shifts: Day 6:30 am–2:30 pm and Night 10:30 pm–6:30 am

and Schedule: Every other weekend required

Pay: From $14.50/hour (depends on experience and STNA)

Work in a resort-style assisted living and memory care community, helping residents with daily needs while supporting their dignity and independence. Offers paid training and on-demand pay options.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.