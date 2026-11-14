Reynoldsburg has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from apartment maintenance to outdoor grounds work and indoor cleaning. Good mix of entry-level roles and skilled trades with steady hours.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Monarch Investment and Management Group Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Ardsley Ridge Apartments)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $26.00–$29.00/hour + quarterly bonus up to $750 + $200 on-call bonus

Skilled maintenance role in multifamily housing doing make-readies, repairs, and preventative maintenance, with HVAC focus. Strong benefits package (401k match up to $4,000, medical, PTO, tool and boot reimbursement, paid training and tuition help) and yearly review for raises.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Outdoor role keeping grounds clean and safe: mowing, trimming, planting, snow/ice removal, and basic painting/carpentry. Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:30pm with some weekends, no diploma or experience required, and on-the-job training provided.

Employer: Urban Air Adventure Park

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Part-time and full-time available

Part-time and full-time available Pay: Not listed

Indoor cleaning role at a family entertainment park, handling high-touch sanitation, floors, restrooms, trash, and event setup. Flexible hours (15–20 hrs/week part-time, up to 40 hrs/week full-time) if you can be on your feet, lift up to 30 lbs, and follow safety guidelines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.