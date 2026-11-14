Reynoldsburg has some solid retail roles right now, from flexible merchandiser work to a book‑lover’s dream job. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Build in‑store displays, reset shelves, and help keep products easy for shoppers to find. Training is provided, no experience needed, and there are customizable benefits plus chances to pick up extra hours and grow with the company.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (travel role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Similar merchandiser work—building displays, resetting shelves, tracking inventory—but with paid travel and overnight stays. Good fit if you like being on the road and want full-time hours with benefits and promotion potential.

Employer: Half Price Books Records Magazines

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find books, movies, and music, run the register, shelve items, and buy books from the public in a fun, fast-paced store. Offers reliable shifts, paid vacation/holidays, sick time, health insurance, 401(k), and an employee discount on already low-priced items.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedules and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.