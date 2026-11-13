Reynoldsburg has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from local insurance to big-name retail and finance. If you like talking with customers or shaping products and brands, these are worth a look.

Employer: State Farm (Shane Miller – State Farm Agent)

State Farm (Shane Miller – State Farm Agent) Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus based on performance)

Work in a local agency helping customers protect what matters most. This role is all about building relationships, reviewing policies, and growing the book of business through proactive sales and service.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,300 – $142,300

Lead a key product category for a major brand, turning customer and trend insights into seasonal assortments. You’ll own strategy, partner with design and planning, and guide at least one direct report while driving sales and margin for your category.

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$22.00/hour base + incentives

Help customers get personal loans and manage their accounts while working in a branch setting. This role offers clear paths into leadership, solid benefits, and bonus potential if you like a goal-driven sales environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.