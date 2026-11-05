🚚 Reynoldsburg, OH Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Reynoldsburg is buzzing with retail and logistics roles right now, especially at big national brands. If you’re into planning, imports, or global inventory, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Corporate)

(Corporate) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning and forecasting for stores and web, with a big focus on the Semi-Annual Sale. This role owns category-level financials, manages planners/associate planners, and partners across teams to hit sales, margin, and inventory goals.

Employer: Odyssey Logistics

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Hybrid; remote on Fridays)

(Hybrid; remote on Fridays) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Senior import role handling U.S. Customs entries and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) work—perfect if you know HTS, CBP rules, and partner agency requirements. You’ll be the go-to expert for clients on compliance, duty savings, and smooth cargo movement.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Global HQ)

(Global HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $152,300 – $205,800

Executive-level role leading international merchandise planning for intimates across global markets. You’ll own financial plans (sales, margin, receipts, inventory), guide a planning team, and partner with leaders worldwide to optimize inventory and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.