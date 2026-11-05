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🚚 Reynoldsburg, OH Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Reynoldsburg is buzzing with retail and logistics roles right now, especially at big national brands. If you’re into planning, imports, or global inventory, these are worth a look.
Senior Merchandise Planner – Omni Channel
- Employer: Bath & Body Works
- Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Corporate)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead planning and forecasting for stores and web, with a big focus on the Semi-Annual Sale. This role owns category-level financials, manages planners/associate planners, and partners across teams to hit sales, margin, and inventory goals.
Sr. Customs Entry Writer (FTZ Focus)
- Employer: Odyssey Logistics
- Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Hybrid; remote on Fridays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)
Senior import role handling U.S. Customs entries and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) work—perfect if you know HTS, CBP rules, and partner agency requirements. You’ll be the go-to expert for clients on compliance, duty savings, and smooth cargo movement.
Director, Merchandise Planning, Intimates – International
- Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (Global HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $152,300 – $205,800
Executive-level role leading international merchandise planning for intimates across global markets. You’ll own financial plans (sales, margin, receipts, inventory), guide a planning team, and partner with leaders worldwide to optimize inventory and growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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