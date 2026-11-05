📣 Reynoldsburg Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Reynoldsburg has some solid options right now, from corporate brand roles to front-line sales. If you’re in sales or marketing, there’s a nice mix of strategy, creativity, and people-focused work here.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (or New York, NY – hybrid)

(or New York, NY – hybrid) Salary: $112,700 – $153,720

Type: Full-time

Lead organic search and AI discovery for both Victoria’s Secret and PINK, working with tools like LLMs and advanced SEO platforms. This is a high-impact role where you shape the search roadmap, partner with cross‑functional teams, and turn complex data into clear business wins.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Salary: $105,300 – $142,300

Type: Full-time

Own at least one product category and help shape the PINK bras assortment from strategy to in‑season reaction. You’ll blend trend spotting, customer insight, and financial planning while leading cross‑functional partners and mentoring at least one direct report.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Salary: Base pay + commission (amount not listed)

(amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Front-line sales role focused on helping guests pick the right memberships and products in a fun, upbeat salon. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and training, plus room to grow into higher roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.