🛒 Reynoldsburg Retail Roundup: Multiple Local Customer Service Jobs

Reynoldsburg has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from entry-level store roles to leadership and tech-focused gigs. If you like helping customers or working with products, there’s a good spread of options here.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls) Location: 2913 Taylor Road SW, Reynoldsburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour

Front-of-store role where you help customers, run the register, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Good fit if you want steady retail work with a big-company benefits package and an employee discount.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (warehouse/club kiosk setting)

Reynoldsburg, OH (warehouse/club kiosk setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour base + $5.00/hr training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hr with incentives

Sales-focused role inside a warehouse/club where you demo phones, explain plans, and help customers pick the right tech. Great if you like talking to people, want commission-style earning potential, and enjoy learning new gadgets.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 2675 Taylor Road Ext, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour + possible shift premiums

Hands-on shop job doing tire and battery work while helping members with service decisions. Good for someone who likes cars, wants solid benefits, and doesn’t mind getting a little dirty while working with customers.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Reynoldsburg, OH Type: Part-time (leadership)

Pay: Starting at $18.51 per hour (range $18.51–$19.63)

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly for a global footwear brand. Nice step up if you already have retail or hospitality experience and want management responsibilities plus store discounts.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Reynoldsburg, OH Type: Part-time, seasonal

Ride along with Geek Squad Agents to help deliver, install, and haul away electronics in customers’ homes. Ideal if you’re comfortable lifting heavy items, like tech, and want short-term work with an employee discount.

Employer: Aquent (for a global beauty/personal care brand)

Location: Reynoldsburg, OH (onsite Lab Store)

Reynoldsburg, OH (onsite Lab Store) Type: Part-time, contract

Behind-the-scenes visual role setting up and maintaining product displays, fixtures, and signage. Great for someone with merchandising experience who enjoys organizing, styling displays, and working closely with a creative team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.