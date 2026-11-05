💰 Reynoldsburg, OH Finance Roles with Multiple $86K+ Openings

Reynoldsburg is hot right now for mid-to-senior finance pros, especially in corporate reporting and analysis. If you’ve got 3–5+ years in accounting or FP&A, there are several strong options to check out.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Salary: $86,800 – $117,600

Type: Full-time

Support the International Franchise and Marketing business with forecasting, P&L management, and financial modeling. Great fit if you like cross-functional work (Accounting, Real Estate, Marketing) and want to help drive global growth.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Salary: $86,800 – $117,600

Type: Full-time

Lead ASC 842 lease accounting and occupancy expense reporting for North America stores. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting, lease accounting experience, and enjoy close work, GAAP compliance, and partnering with Real Estate and Legal.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Salary: $86,800 – $117,600

Type: Full-time

Own financial reporting for VS Beauty Production & Sourcing, including close, journal entries, reconciliations, and variance analysis. Great for someone with public accounting experience who wants exposure to senior leadership and complex, high-risk accounts.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Reynoldsburg, OH

Salary: $86,800 – $117,600

Type: Full-time

Support the e‑commerce business, focusing on Digital Marketing and sales tax accounting. You’ll handle journal entries, reconciliations, and close, while partnering across teams and possibly supervising staff.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Reynoldsburg, OH area

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the full accounting function—GL, AP/AR, payroll, fixed assets, close, reporting, and cash management. Good match if you’ve already run an accounting team and want a hands-on leadership role with process improvement and audit coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.