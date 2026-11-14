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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Rexburg, ID
Rexburg has a nice mix of bank, retail, and food service jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Branch Relationship Banker - Rexburg
- Employer: Zions Bank
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work face-to-face with customers, open accounts, help with loans, and support the teller line when needed. This role is great if you have 1+ year in banking, sales, or teller work and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision (day one), PTO, 12 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition help.
Pepsi Part Time Merchandiser – Rexburg, ID
- Employer: Admiral Beverage Corporation
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Stock and arrange Pepsi products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. You’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and be okay with non-traditional hours, weekends, and holidays; in return you get solid pay and the backing of a large, stable company.
Customer Service
- Employer: Cold Stone Creamery
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $9.00–$13.00/hour
Serve ice cream, work the counter, and keep the shop friendly and fun. Hours run between 11:00 a.m. and midnight, and they offer a flexible schedule, which is handy for students or anyone juggling other commitments.
If something here fits your vibe, click through and apply soon—Rexburg roles like these tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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