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American Football
📅 BYU vs. Baylor football watch party at Crossroads
12 days ago
📅 BYU vs. Baylor Football Watch Party at BYU–Idaho
Love college football or cheering for BYU? Come hang out, watch the game, and meet new friends at this campus watch party.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM
Where: 231A Crossroads (on the BYU–Idaho campus)
REXROC will be there to bring the energy and make it a fun, social game-day vibe. Just show up, enjoy the game, and connect with other fans.
More Info: BYU Football - BYU vs Baylor | 11-14-2026 03:30 PM
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