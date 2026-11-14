📅 Spikeball Fall Event at BYU-Idaho – Nov 14, 2026

Love fast rallies and friendly competition? BYU-Idaho is hosting a Spikeball Event on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Event date: November 14, 2026

Join/complete teams by: November 14 at 10:00 AM (no late signups)

(no late signups) Location: Upper Fields (backup: BYUI Center if the weather is bad)

(backup: if the weather is bad) Who can play: BYU-Idaho students and student spouses

Everyone is welcome, from beginners to experienced players. Just make sure all players are fully registered and your team is complete before 10:00 AM on Nov 14 to participate.

Questions or need details? Email sports@byui.edu.