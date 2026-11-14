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Sports
📅 Join the BYU-Idaho Spikeball Fall Event Nov 14
12 days ago
📅 Spikeball Fall Event at BYU-Idaho – Nov 14, 2026
Love fast rallies and friendly competition? BYU-Idaho is hosting a Spikeball Event on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
- Event date: November 14, 2026
- Join/complete teams by: November 14 at 10:00 AM (no late signups)
- Location: Upper Fields (backup: BYUI Center if the weather is bad)
- Who can play: BYU-Idaho students and student spouses
Everyone is welcome, from beginners to experienced players. Just make sure all players are fully registered and your team is complete before 10:00 AM on Nov 14 to participate.
Questions or need details? Email sports@byui.edu.
More Info: Spikeball Event | 11-14-2026 12:00 PM
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