📢 New travel flag football team for eastern Idaho girls

A Rexburg coach is starting Pretty Savage, a new travel flag football program for girls in grades 9–12 across eastern Idaho.

No football experience is needed. Skills from basketball, soccer, track, cheer or softball can carry over. The focus is on competition, confidence and personal growth.

Key details:

For high school girls (9–12)

Based in Rexburg , open to players from other towns (like Driggs and Victor )

, open to players from other towns (like and ) Practices planned 3 times a week , about 1–1.5 hours each

, about each Options for recorded individual practices plus weekly team practices for those traveling

plus weekly team practices for those traveling Goal to play in regional tournaments (Utah, Arizona, Nevada) and help interested players get seen by college coaches

Starks wants girls who are teachable, competitive, and willing to learn, even if they’re new to football.

There is no set registration deadline yet. To learn more or sign up, look for Pretty Savage Football on Instagram or Facebook, visit their information website, or call Jim Starks at 986-497-8602. Sponsors and volunteers are also welcome to reach out.