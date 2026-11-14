📅 60th Annual Festival of Trees in Idaho Falls

The 60th Annual Festival of Trees is back at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

Hosted by Develop Worth Independence (DWI), this is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, supporting programs that help people with disabilities and special needs build independence and job skills.

This year’s theme is “Timeless Traditions.” Families can enjoy:

A café and bakery

and Santa’s workshop with low-cost gifts kids can buy for family

with low-cost gifts kids can buy for family Dance team performances

Pictures with Santa

A basement boutique and more

There will be bigger decorations this year and a special Santa arrival and ribbon cutting on Monday at noon.

Organizers aim to keep costs low so more families can come, and they also welcome volunteers.

For tickets, hours, and volunteer info, visit DWInc.org or search “DWI Idaho Falls Festival of Trees” on Facebook.