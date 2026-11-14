undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 60th Annual Festival of Trees returns to Idaho Falls
📅 60th Annual Festival of Trees in Idaho Falls
The 60th Annual Festival of Trees is back at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.
Hosted by Develop Worth Independence (DWI), this is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, supporting programs that help people with disabilities and special needs build independence and job skills.
This year’s theme is “Timeless Traditions.” Families can enjoy:
- A café and bakery
- Santa’s workshop with low-cost gifts kids can buy for family
- Dance team performances
- Pictures with Santa
- A basement boutique and more
There will be bigger decorations this year and a special Santa arrival and ribbon cutting on Monday at noon.
Organizers aim to keep costs low so more families can come, and they also welcome volunteers.
For tickets, hours, and volunteer info, visit DWInc.org or search “DWI Idaho Falls Festival of Trees” on Facebook.
More Info: 60th Annual Festival of Trees celebrates Christmas...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.