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📅 BYU-Idaho En Vogue fashion show on Dec. 12, 2026
12 days ago
📅 BYU-Idaho Fashion Show: En Vogue – Strike a Pose
Step into high fashion at the BYU-Idaho Fashion Show: En Vogue – Strike a Pose on Saturday, December 12, 2026 in the Hart Auditorium.
Schedule
- 2:00 p.m. – Refreshments served
- 2:30 p.m. – Fashion show begins
Students will showcase bold, glamorous, Vogue-inspired looks that celebrate confidence and individuality on the runway.
Details:
- Location: Hart Auditorium, BYU-Idaho
- Children 5 and under are free
- No refunds on tickets
- Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress and be ready to “strike a pose.”
A fun option for a stylish afternoon out with friends or family.
More Info: BYU-Idaho Fashion Show- En Vogue: Strike a Pose | ...
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