📅 BYU-Idaho Fashion Show: En Vogue – Strike a Pose

Step into high fashion at the BYU-Idaho Fashion Show: En Vogue – Strike a Pose on Saturday, December 12, 2026 in the Hart Auditorium.

Schedule

2:00 p.m. – Refreshments served

– Refreshments served 2:30 p.m. – Fashion show begins

Students will showcase bold, glamorous, Vogue-inspired looks that celebrate confidence and individuality on the runway.

Details:

Location: Hart Auditorium, BYU-Idaho

Children 5 and under are free

No refunds on tickets

on tickets Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress and be ready to “strike a pose.”

A fun option for a stylish afternoon out with friends or family.