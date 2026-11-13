Rexburg has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or around properties.

Here are a few good options hiring in Rexburg, ID:

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Rexburg, ID (208 W 1st N)

(208 W 1st N) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mondays & Fridays, 7:00am – 5:00pm

Clean and prep rental cars, trucks, and vans inside and out, keeping them safe and spotless for customers. Comes with paid time off, employee discounts, and a retirement plan with 401(k) and profit sharing.

Employer: Redstone Residential, Inc.

Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay: $13.00/hour

Short-term help with groundskeeping, cleaning, basic maintenance, and unit turnovers at student housing. Good fit if you want flexible, physical work and don’t mind jumping into whatever the property needs that day.

Employer: Redstone Residential, Inc.

Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Part-time (Non-exempt)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Keep indoor and outdoor common areas, hallways, and grounds clean, safe, and clear of trash, snow/ice, and debris. You’ll also help with resident cleaning checks and light maintenance, so it’s a nice steady role if you like staying busy and moving.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.