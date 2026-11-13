undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 BYU-Idaho powerlifting competition on November 14
📅 Powerlifting Competition at BYU-Idaho
Show off your strength or cheer on your friends at the BYU-Idaho Powerlifting Competition on November 14, 2026.
Students will compete in squat, bench press, and deadlift, with rankings based on their total weight lifted divided by body weight. Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded in each weight class, and all participants get a t-shirt.
Weigh-ins:
November 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Location: MC 129, Campus Recreation Office
Weight classes:
- Lightweight – Men: under 170 lbs; Women: under 144 lbs
- Middleweight – Men: 171–205 lbs; Women: 145–180 lbs
- Heavyweight – Men: 206+ lbs; Women: 180+ lbs
Equipment allowed: wrist wraps, knee sleeves, belts
Not allowed: knee wraps, straps, elbow sleeves, singlets
Students can register online (link on the event page), and friends and family are welcome to come watch.
More Info: Powerlifting Competition | 11-14-2026 12:00 PM
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.