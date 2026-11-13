📅 Powerlifting Competition at BYU-Idaho

Show off your strength or cheer on your friends at the BYU-Idaho Powerlifting Competition on November 14, 2026.

Students will compete in squat, bench press, and deadlift, with rankings based on their total weight lifted divided by body weight. Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded in each weight class, and all participants get a t-shirt.

Weigh-ins:

November 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: MC 129, Campus Recreation Office

Weight classes:

Lightweight – Men: under 170 lbs ; Women: under 144 lbs

– Men: under ; Women: under Middleweight – Men: 171–205 lbs ; Women: 145–180 lbs

– Men: ; Women: Heavyweight – Men: 206+ lbs; Women: 180+ lbs

Equipment allowed: wrist wraps, knee sleeves, belts

Not allowed: knee wraps, straps, elbow sleeves, singlets

Students can register online (link on the event page), and friends and family are welcome to come watch.