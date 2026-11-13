📅 Jackson Hole day trip for BYU–Idaho students

Spend a day exploring Jackson Hole, Wyoming with the BYU–Idaho Outdoor program.

You’ll stop in Grand Teton National Park for photos, then head into Jackson Hole to grab lunch on your own and wander the old western town for the afternoon.

Who: Current BYU–Idaho students and their spouses only

Current and their Cost: $15 per person

Meet-up: Outdoor Hub on the southwest corner of the BYUI stadium

on the Details: A detailed email with the exact meeting time, location, and what to bring will be sent no later than the night before the trip.

A detailed email with the exact will be sent the trip. Tickets: Buy at the bookstore ticket office or online.

If you’re a student looking for a low-cost day adventure in the Tetons, grab a ticket before they sell out.