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📅 $15 Jackson Hole & Grand Teton day trip for BYUI students
9 days ago
📅 Jackson Hole day trip for BYU–Idaho students
Spend a day exploring Jackson Hole, Wyoming with the BYU–Idaho Outdoor program.
You’ll stop in Grand Teton National Park for photos, then head into Jackson Hole to grab lunch on your own and wander the old western town for the afternoon.
- Who: Current BYU–Idaho students and their spouses only
- Cost: $15 per person
- Meet-up: Outdoor Hub on the southwest corner of the BYUI stadium
- Details: A detailed email with the exact meeting time, location, and what to bring will be sent no later than the night before the trip.
- Tickets: Buy at the bookstore ticket office or online.
If you’re a student looking for a low-cost day adventure in the Tetons, grab a ticket before they sell out.
More Info: Jackson Hole Day Trip | 11-14-2026 10:00 AM
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