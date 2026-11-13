Rexburg has a nice mix of steady and seasonal customer service work right now. Good options if you want full-time hours, solid pay, or a short-term gig with a clear end date.

Employer: Redstone Residential

Redstone Residential Location: Rexburg, ID

Salary: $15/hour + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

This role supports day-to-day leasing and office work at a local housing community. Good fit if you like helping residents, hitting goals with a team, and want strong benefits like health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility Location: Onsite at Jackson Hole Airport, shuttle from Rexburg, ID

Salary: $22/hour + paid travel time

Type: Seasonal, up to 120 days

You’ll greet customers returning rental cars, check vehicles, and wrap up bills. Enterprise provides a paid shuttle from Rexburg and pays you for travel time, making this a strong short-term option if you want higher hourly pay and don’t mind airport shifts, including weekends.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility Location: Onsite at Jackson Hole Airport, shuttle from Rexburg, ID

Salary: $22/hour + paid travel time

Type: Seasonal, up to 120 days

This role is more hands-on with customers: helping with rentals, returns, phone calls, and some light admin work. Also includes paid shuttle from Rexburg and weekend shifts, ideal if you want to build customer service skills in a busy airport setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.