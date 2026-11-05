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🏥 Rexburg Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings This Week
Rexburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and home health. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep building your career.
MADISON WOMENS CLINIC - CERTIFIED NURSE-MIDWIFE
- Employer: Mountain View Hospital
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Certified Nurse-Midwife role in a women’s health clinic plus hospital work. You’ll manage prenatal and women’s health visits, do minor office procedures (IUDs, laceration repair, etc.), and support deliveries in a mission-driven, team-focused system serving the Snake River Valley.
Certified Medical Assistant
- Employer: Cress Creek Counseling
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Type: Full-time (about 30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.00 – $23.00 per hour
Behavioral health clinic role with a focus on mental health care. You’ll handle vitals, shots, blood draws, rooming, phones, prior auths, and EHR work, with a chance to learn TMS and grow as the program expands.
Registered Nurse – Home Health & Hospice
- Employer: Aspen Healthcare Services
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $43.00 per hour
In-home RN role providing skilled nursing for home health and hospice patients. Expect full assessments, meds and IVs, wound care, and family education, with a flexible schedule and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and start dates can often be worked out with the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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