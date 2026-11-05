🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Rexburg, ID

Rexburg has some solid front-line jobs right now, from classic retail to a calm, techy monitoring center. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you like cars, talking with people, and want flexible hours (mornings, nights, weekends).

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, help hit sales goals, and support store operations while still working with customers. Great step up if you have some retail or leadership experience and want to grow into management.

Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.

Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise parts of the store, production, and donation door, sometimes acting as the supervisor in charge of the whole site. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% contribution, tuition assistance, and store discounts, plus it’s a nonprofit that may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Becklar

Location: Rexburg, ID (in-office)

Type: Part-time (holiday-focused)

Salary: Starting at $14.50/hour

Monitor video alarms, log details, and use multiple software tools—no sales, just helping protect people and property. Includes fully paid training, weekly pay, 401(k) with match, mental health support, tuition help, and growth opportunities; ideal if you have at least 1 year of customer service and like tech.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.