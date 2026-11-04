🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Rexburg with Madisonhealth

Rexburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and Madisonhealth is adding to their team. If you like patient care and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Madisonhealth

Madisonhealth Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm , benefit-eligible

, Monday–Friday, , benefit-eligible Salary: Not listed

You’ll help plan and track care for clinic patients, work closely with providers, and support quality programs like the Patient Centered Medical Home. This role comes with a full benefits package, including health, dental, vision, retirement plans with employer match, paid time off, and an employee assistance program.

Alternate listing with the same role and details is also on Indeed: View on Indeed

Employer: Madisonhealth

Madisonhealth Location: Rexburg, ID

Type: Part-time , Mondays & Wednesdays, 8:00am–4:00pm

, Mondays & Wednesdays, Salary: Not listed

Work directly with ortho patients and providers, helping with exams, vitals, and follow-up care. This is a good fit if you’re a CMA/MA or LPN looking for steady part-time hours plus access to retirement options, select health-related benefits, and employee assistance resources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.