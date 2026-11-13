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Key Takeaways

RISE Living’s name pays tribute to Queen Latifah’s late mother, Rita Owens, who worked as a teacher.

At its 2022 groundbreaking, plans called for 76 residences, including 16 designated as affordable housing.

Latifah and childhood friend Tammy Hammond attended a special preview of the documentary in Chicago.

Queen Latifah is putting her connection to Newark, New Jersey, at the center of a new BET documentary. You Can Go Home Again, which premieres Nov. 27, follows the Hip Hop pioneer's years-long effort to build housing in her hometown and examines the relationships that inspired it.

Directed by Muta'Ali, the film focuses on RISE Living, a mixed-use development named in honor of her late mother, Rita Owens. The title stands for “Rita Is Still Everywhere,” a nod to the schoolteacher whose experiences helped shape her iconic daughter's approach to affordable housing. RISE Living is a collaboration among Latifah's BlueSugar Corporation, Life Assets Development, and GonSosa Development.

In an interview with Billboard published Friday (Nov. 13), Latifah said she imagined an apartment her mother could have afforded while raising two children on a teacher's salary. She explained that her longstanding approach to projects with Procter & Gamble comes back to one consideration: “What would my mom need right now?” The multifaceted talent further expressed that growing up amid Newark's music, festivals, and close-knit neighborhoods shaped her desire to invest in the area and neighboring cities.

Latifah also described the satisfaction of seeing the idea turn into a real building with residents. The project followed years of planning before its April 2022 groundbreaking, with plans calling for 76 residences, including 16 designated as affordable housing. Original plans also called for a fitness center and business center.

Queen Latifah reflects on Rock Hall honor ahead of film's premiere

BET and Procter & Gamble previewed the film last Wednesday (Nov. 4) at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, where Latifah appeared alongside childhood friend and project partner Tammy Hammond. They discussed how the film connects community investment with family history.

The documentary's rollout also coincides with a major career milestone. Latifah is scheduled for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (Nov. 14) alongside MC Lyte, whom she praised and referred to as "the blueprint" in her Billboard interview.

Flavor Unit Entertainment and P&G Studios co-produced the documentary, with Shakim Compere and Loretha Jones as executive producers.