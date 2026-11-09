Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Metro Boomin lead Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival lineup — here’s how to attend

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Key Takeaways

Rockstar Games’ music festival will take place at Miami’s Mana Wynwood on Nov. 21, just two days after the highly anticipated game launches.

Fans ages 17 and older can enter an online lottery through Tuesday (Nov. 10) at 4 p.m. ET for a chance to purchase up to two tickets, with sales beginning the following day.

The announcement drew mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning why the festival is happening after the game's debut rather than before.

As we inch closer and closer to Grand Theft Auto VI finally making its way to our consoles, Rockstar Games seemingly has no shortage of ways to get us excited for Nov. 19 — and, by extension, everything that comes after its release. On Monday (Nov. 9), the studio announced that it will be commemorating the highly anticipated launch with a music festival in Miami.

Teaming up with PlayStation, Travis Scott, who previously teased the game's accompanying LP through “RHYNO,” will be bringing along fellow Cactus Jack artists Don Toliver and SoFaygo. Kodak Black is also slated to join the festivities, so hopefully we’ll get to see him share the stage with the Houston natives for “ZEZE” or “BROTHER STONE.”

Also on the bill are Cardi B, Metro Boomin, and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, who contributed “Don’t Chart,” “That’s It,” and “Sexy Magic” to Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, respectively. Justice will also be among the acts delivering DJ sets, with Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro expected to bring some of his famous friends along as part of his “Rauw & Friends” set.

Check out the star-studded lineup below, then continue scrolling to find out how to secure tickets.

How to get tickets to Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI music festival in Miami

For anyone looking to attend the celebration at Miami’s Mana Wynwood on Nov. 21, there’s an online lottery where fans can enter for a chance to buy up to two tickets. According to the event’s website, tickets will go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 11) at 12 p.m. ET and be “offered exclusively on a first-come, first-served basis to winners.”

The lottery itself is only open to those ages 17 and older, with entries closing the day before (Nov. 10) at 4 p.m. ET. Winners will be selected at random and receive an SMS code allowing them to purchase tickets. Seemingly in an effort to combat bots and scalpers, the codes are limited to one-time use, cannot be sold or traded, and hold no cash value. Good luck to everyone entering!

Social media reacts to the Grand Theft Auto VI festival announcement: “Wouldn’t we all just be playing the game?”

Given the date the festival is slated to take place, the internet understandably had mixed reactions. “Only 10 days to go. So excited,” one person wrote in the comments section of Rockstar Games’ announcement. Another enthusiastically declared, “Never has something existed more for ME.” However, as someone else pointed out, “Wouldn’t we all just [be] playing the game instead? This would make infinitely more sense the day before the release.”

Over on X, one user wrote, “You either lock yourself in your bedroom to play the game you waited 13 years for, or you fly to Miami to see the soundtrack live.” Who knows, perhaps the studio has some exclusive items planned for the festival that fans won’t be able to find in the game itself. For the most part, however, the biggest complaint seems to be that Rockstar Games scheduled the festivities after the launch instead of ahead of it.