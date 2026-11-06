Fat Joe’s "Tiny Desk" concert features Jadakiss and Remy Ma

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Key Takeaways

Fat Joe performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” with Remy Ma and Jadakiss.

They performed some of his classic hits like “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up."

Unlike his previous "Tiny Desk (Home)" set in 2021, Fat Joe performed on the physical stage.

Fat Joe has been so successful at this whole rap media personality thing that he's been hitting everyone's timeline, but some of the younger generation might not know why he's a legit Hip Hop legend. But for anyone who didn't know or may have forgotten, he's just served up a reminder.

On Thursday (Nov. 5), the "What's Luv?" artist hit up NPR's "Tiny Desk" to perform some of his classics, and he brought some of the homies with him. From the very beginning of the 25-minute set, it was clear we were going to see something special, with Joey Crack's long-time collaborators Remy Ma and Dre at his side. Here, he performed cuts like his Remy-assisted "Cocababy" before jumping to his 2010 single "(Ha Ha) Slow Down." From there, he ran through live renditions of his verses on LL Cool J's "I Shot Ya" and Ja Rule's "New York." For the latter, he had his "Joe and Jada" podcast co-host Jadakiss pull up, too. Not too long afterwards, Stove God Cooks came through to perform "The Aroma," a cut from Fat Joe's new album, Organized Rhyme.

Of course, the Plata O Plomo rapper saved the best for last. Toward the very end of the set, he jumped into "Lean Back," which sounds just as dope now as it did when it came out 22 years ago. Joe sounds like Joe, and Remy still sounds as fierce, yet collected, as she did then. It was a peak Terror Squad moment that only got better when they began performing their 2016 single, "All The Way Up."

You can check out the entire show for yourself just below.

Fat Joe first did a "Tiny Desk (Home)" performance at his UP NYC store in 2021

This performance marks the second time the New York native has hit up the "Tiny Desk" stage. Well, literally speaking, it was actually the first time. In a collaboration with NPR, he first hit the stage from his UP NYC sneaker boutique in June 2021 for a "Home" edition of the series. This was the first time he was physically headlining the stage. As they say, better late than never. And with the success of his podcast, his new album, and his second "Tiny Desk," it's safe to say Fat Joe is, as he would say, "All The Way Up."