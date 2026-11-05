PlaqueBoyMax launches new competition to give emerging artists a shot at stardom

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Key Takeaways

PlaqueBoyMax took to social media to announce his Rising Star event, where emerging artists will compete for a cash prize.

The competition will take place over three days, ending with a Sunday (Nov. 8) performance at The Belasco in downtown Los Angeles.

A notable producer and artist in his own right, PlaqueBoyMax released a slew of notable collaborations with the likes of Skepta, Quavo, and more.

PlaqueBoyMax is preparing to turn his music-discovery streams into a competition. The streamer and producer announced Rising Star, a Los Angeles event running from Friday (Nov. 6) through Sunday (Nov. 8), with six emerging artists competing for a cash prize. The contest will conclude with a live performance in front of an audience.

In a since-deleted post on X, Max confirmed the dates and prize money while revealing that one of the prospective contestants inexplicably withdrew. He asked his followers to suggest a replacement, opening the discussion to artists and supporters hoping to secure a spot. Fans can also watch a short trailer, which shows a budding producer going through the motions with his family and job before being presented the opportunity by Max himself.

Sunday's finale will take place at The Belasco in downtown Los Angeles. Those interested in attending can score tickets for the all-ages event through Ticketmaster.

The upcoming contest builds on a format Max already explored online. Through his "In The Booth" series, he invites recording artists and other creators to make music while viewers follow the process. Back in October 2025, he unveiled his collaboration with Rakai and BunnaB; the final product, "Turn Up," spawned from one of those very sessions before the trio released an accompanying music video.

How PlaqueBoyMax built his career in music and streaming

Before making a name for himself in Hip Hop, PlaqueBoyMax, whose real name is Maxwell Dent, started creating YouTube videos as a teenager in New Jersey. Speaking to Boardroom, he discussed learning to edit videos in middle school before turning to livestreaming as a career. His popularity grew after he joined FaZe Clan in 2024. He also developed "Song Wars," a livestream competition where artists present their music in tournaments judged by other performers. That series helped introduce his audience to emerging rappers, including Lazer Dim 700 and Nino Paid.

In 2025, Max broke out musically with his LONDON and ATLANTA EPs, featuring collaborations with the likes of Skepta, Quavo, and Flo Milli. He followed those projects with his debut mixtape, Five Forever, which put his own rapping front and center, along with a slew of loose singles and collaborations. His musical accomplishments also include a contribution to Fred again.. and Skepta's "Victory Lap," which earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2026 Grammy Awards.