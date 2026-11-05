Kandi Burruss gets emotional over Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination after year of personal struggles: “What God got for you is still gon’ happen”

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Key Takeaways

Kandi Burruss received a nomination for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Burruss tearfully celebrated the news after a difficult year that included her divorce.

Voting remains open through Dec. 14 at midnight ET.

Kandi Burruss says finding out she was nominated for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame was the “most amazing news” she’d heard in a long time. On Thursday (Nov. 5), the Xscape singer took to Instagram with an emotional video celebrating the recognition and reflecting on everything she’s been through over the past year.

“It’s been so much crazy stuff being said about me over this past year that sometimes, it’s real heavy, and I keep moving. I always just say, ‘I’m not even worried about it. I’m not stressed,’ but this was just confirmation for me that it doesn’t matter what somebody says, what anybody does, [or] what is going on,” Burruss shared with her 10 million-plus Instagram followers. “What God got for you is still gon’ happen. It’s still meant for you.”

The news comes after a challenging year for the singer-songwriter, who finalized her divorce from Todd Tucker in March. Both leading up to and following their settlement, the former couple exchanged some very public remarks, including the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealing that they had multiple threesomes in his ‘Til Divorce Do Us Part film.

“It’s so important to me. I just wanted to record this moment because I know it’s not even going to be announced for a couple of weeks, but I just wanted to share the joy that I feel right now,” Burruss later explained. “It may seem crazy that I’m crying. It’s not sad at all. I am so happy, so happy to be named amongst people that I respect so much. It means a lot to me.”

The “No Scrubs” songwriter went on to thank whoever suggested her name for the prestigious honor, adding in the caption that the recognition brought her “spirits up.” Take a look below, then continue scrolling to find out who else is nominated.

Who else is nominated for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame?

In addition to Burruss, whom many may know for co-writing Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill,” other nominees include will.i.am, Maurice Starr, and Stargate (comprised of Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen). The duo notably worked on Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” among plenty of other beloved songs.

Perhaps even more exciting is the list of performing songwriters, which includes Ne-Yo, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Shakira, Sia, and Melle Mel, to name a few. Voting members have until midnight ET on Dec. 14 to cast their ballots, with each person allowed to choose up to three nominees per category. Fingers crossed Burruss gets to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame!